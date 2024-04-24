<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Co-founders of the crypto mixing service </span><span class="s2">Samourai Wallet were arrested and prosecutors say they were involved in laundering $100 million from the Silk Road and other illicit markets.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">CEO Keonne Rodriguez, 35, and Chief Technology Officer William Lonergan Hill, 65, were charged on Wednesday with operating the Samourai Wallet. Prosecutors say Samourai is an unlicensed money-transmitting business and was involved in over "$2 billion in unlawful transactions and facilitated more than $100 million in money laundering transactions from illegal dark web markets," including Silk Road.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">"Rodriguez and Hill allegedly knowingly facilitated the laundering of over $100 million of criminal proceeds from the Silk Road, Hydra Market, and a host of other computer hacking and fraud campaigns. Together with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to relentlessly pursue and dismantle criminal organizations that use cryptocurrency to hide illicit conduct," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in a statement on Wednesday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Rodriguez was arrested on Wednesday morning and will go either today or on Thursday before a judge in Pennsylvania. Hill was arrested in Portugal and the U.S. is seeking extradition, according to a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Samourai's web servers and domain were also seized and the application is no longer available to be downloaded from the Google Play Store in the U.S., prosecutors said.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>