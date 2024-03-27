<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Judge Katherine Polk Failla of New York ruled that a case involving the Securities and Exchange Commission and Coinbase is to proceed, denying the exchange's motion to dismiss the case. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Judge Failla said the SEC has "sufficiently pleaded" that Coinbase operated as an exchange, broker and clearing agency, and engaged in the unregistered sale of securities through its staking program. However, the judge did decide to dismiss the SEC's claim that Coinbase acted as an unregistered broker when it made its Wallet application available to its customers, according to an order filed on Wednesday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Coinbase was sued by the SEC last year for allegedly operating as an unregistered exchange, broker and clearing agency. The regulator also took issue with Coinbase's staking and wallet services.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Coinbase has pushed back on the SEC's claims, arguing for the case to be <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243128/coinbase-plans-friday-filing-to-seek-dismissal-of-secs-case-in-its-entirety"><span class="s3">dismissed</span></a> and accusing the regulator of taking a "regulation by enforcement approach." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Next, the case proceeds to trial and will be presented to a jury, though the process wouldn't likely start until 2025.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>