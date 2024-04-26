<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Digital asset bank Custodia filed a notice of appeal Friday after a Wyoming judge ruled last month that the bank was not entitled to a Federal Reserve master account. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Lawyers for Custodia filed the notice in the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming, marking the most recent move in a multi-year debate over whether the bank could access the central bank's payment systems. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">In a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285730/custodia-is-not-entitled-to-a-fed-master-account-judge-rules"><span class="s4">judgment</span></a> filed in March, Judge Scott Skavdahl said Federal Reserve Banks have discretion in whether or not to grant master accounts. Those master accounts allow institutions direct access to the Fed's payment systems and provide the most direct access to the U.S.'s money supply available to financial institutions. Those without master accounts are often forced to rely on partner banks with master accounts to provide services. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">"If Custodia's position was correct, it would effectively mean that every depository institution chartered under the laws of a state, regardless of how soundly crafted, is entitled to a master account allowing it direct access to the federal financial system," the judge said in a ruling last month. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s3">A long road</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Custodia, founded by Wall Street veteran Caitlin Long, filed its application for a master account with the Kansas City Fed in 2020. In the spring of 2021, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors intervened and sought control of the decision-making process. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Custodia then <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/150686/digital-asset-bank-custodia-is-suing-the-federal-reserve-over-an-application-delay"><span class="s5">sued</span></a> the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in 2022 for delaying a decision on its application for a central bank master account. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Custodia's request for a master account was later denied in January 2023. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Custodia is subject to Wyoming law and is a special purpose depository institution, which are banks that receive deposits and can custody, among other activities. However, they cannot lend "customer fiat deposits" and have to hold those deposits 100 percent in reserve, according to Custodia's <a href="https://custodiabank.com/about/"><span class="s2">website</span></a>. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>