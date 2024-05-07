<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Democrats and Republicans were split on the Securities and Exchange Commission's handling of crypto enforcement actions during a hearing on Tuesday, sparring over recent court cases and agency guidance.</span></p>\r\n<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-oludu-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-oludu-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div>\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" dir="auto" data-testid="conversation-turn-11" data-scroll-anchor="true">\r\n<div class="py-2 px-3 text-base md:px-4 m-auto md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5">\r\n<div class="mx-auto flex flex-1 gap-3 text-base juice:gap-4 juice:md:gap-6 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem]">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto gap-3" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="b3c48f1e-be05-47b4-883b-b034d96349ef">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., during a House Financial Services capital markets subcommittee hearing titled "SEC Enforcement: Balancing Deterrence with Due Process," defended the SEC's actions, saying that the agency has taken enforcement actions against bad actors in the crypto space under both Democratic and Republican chairs.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">"The crypto industry, which publicly claims to want regulation, is suing the SEC for trying to regulate it, despite the fact that the courts agree that the laws on the books are applicable," Waters said. "Crypto can't have it both ways. We need strong protections, not deregulation. My message to the crypto industry and everyone else — Democrats will always press for compliance, investor protection and market integrity." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">SEC Chair Gary Gensler has said that he believes most cryptocurrencies are securities and has urged crypto firms to register with the agency. The SEC has brought major cases against large platforms, including Coinbase and Binance, and has over the past few weeks sent out a trio of Wells Notices to crypto-related entities such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292639/sec-issues-robinhood-crypto-with-wells-notice-citing-alleged-securities-violations"><span class="s4">Robinhood Crypto</span></a>, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291020/consensys-sues-sec-challenging-its-approach-to-ethereum-and-seeking-court-intervention"><span class="s4">Consensys</span></a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287660/uniswap-receives-sec-lawsuit-warning"><span class="s4">Uniswap</span></a>. Meanwhile, some in the crypto industry have called for clearer rules and have pushed back, filing lawsuits against the agency.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s3">SAB 121 divide</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">Waters criticized a measure to rescind the SEC's Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 121. </span><span class="s5">The bulletin has </span><span class="s1">drawn controversy over the past year over concerns in the crypto industry that it could prevent banks from custodying digital assets. It requires firms that custody crypto to record customer crypto holdings as liabilities on their balance sheets. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">Waters called the bill on Tuesday "another attempt to kill off the SEC." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., who introduced the resolution alongside Rep. Wiley Nickel, D-N.C., <a href="https://twitter.com/USRepMikeFlood/status/1787568485469475140"><span class="s4">posted</span></a> on X on Monday that the House will vote on the resolution this week. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Trust and DEBT Box</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Lawmakers also shed a spotlight on the SEC's case against crypto startup DEBT Box during Tuesday's hearing. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Public trust in the SEC will decline if issues aren't addressed, said Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., citing that lawsuit. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s5">A federal judge in Utah criticized the SEC's handling of the case and said the agency acted in</span><span class="s3"> bad faith. The agency was ultimately ordered in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283229/utah-judge-denies-secs-motion-to-dismiss-debt-box-case-imposes-sanctions"><span class="s4">March</span></a> to pay sanctions, including attorney's fees and costs. The same judge also criticized what he characterized as the SEC's misleading statements, with the agency admitting that it had fallen short of expectations. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">A month later, two of the SEC's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290213/sec-lawyers-resign-after-judge-blasts-agency-for-abuse-of-power-in-crypto-fraud-trial-bloomberg"><span class="s4">lawyers</span></a> heading the DEBT Box case resigned. The SEC was planning to fire the two if they didn't step down, according to Bloomberg. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">“These actions are extremely concerning to Members of this Committee, who recognize that cases should never be handled in such an unethical and unprofessional manner," Wagner said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif, who has been critical of crypto, said the lawyers' departures sets an example and later added that it was "entirely appropriate" for the SEC to bring charges against the firm.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p5"><span class="s1">Mixer bill </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., announced during Tuesday's hearing that he plans to introduce a bill this week to "clamp down on mixers."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">"Until we've studied and have a good audit trail, the presumption should be that these are money laundering channels," Casten said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">Mixers have caught the attention of the Justice Department, more recently with the arrest of two <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290746/co-founders-of-samourai-wallet-arrested-and-charged-with-money-laundering-doj"><span class="s4">Samourai Wallet</span></a> co-founders last month. The DOJ said the crypto mixing service was an unlicensed money-transmitting business and was involved in over "$2 billion in unlawful transactions and facilitated more than $100 million in money laundering transactions from illegal dark web markets," including Silk Road.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">U.S. prosecutors have brought other charges against crypto-mixing services, including Tornado Cash. Its founders, Roman Storm and Roman Semenov, were <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247049/tornado-cashs-semenov-added-to-us-government-sanctions-list"><span class="s6">charged</span></a> with money laundering last year.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. 