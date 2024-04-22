SEC lawyers resign after judge blasts agency for 'abuse' of power in crypto fraud trial: Bloomberg

Two U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawyers recently resigned after a Utah judge reprimanded the agency for a “gross abuse” of power," according to Bloomberg, which cited anonymous sources.

The SEC was planning to fire the two lawyers if they didn't step down, the report also said. A federal district court judge in Utah had criticized the SEC attorneys, saying their case was "marred by false statements and misrepresentations."

According to the report, back in July, the SEC accused the crypto platform Debt Box "of defrauding investors of at least $49 million." Last month, the judge officially called out the SEC for its alleged missteps in putting together its case against the company.