<p>Uniswap Labs has received a warning that federal regulators will bring a lawsuit against it, the protocol's founder <a href="https://twitter.com/haydenzadams/status/1778126466984575166?t=e2Z5PZmQFFE-a8Kpygwwjg&amp;s=19">said</a> Wednesday on X. </p>
<p>The Securities and Exchange Commission sent Uniswap Labs, the organization that developed the eponymous decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, received a Wells Notice on Wednesday. A Wells Notice is a formal notice that the SEC intends to bring charges against a respondent. The move comes amid a broader regulatory crackdown on DeFi, viewed by some as the unruly sector of an industry the SEC chairman once referred to as the "<a href="https://www.sec.gov/news/speech/gensler-aspen-security-forum-2021-08-03">Wild West</a>." </p>
<p>"It's been clear for a while that rather than working to create clear, informed rules, the SEC has decided to focus on attacking long-time good actors like Uniswap and Coinbase," Uniswap founder Hayden Adams said Wednesday in a post on X. </p>
<p>"I'm not surprised," he added. "Just annoyed, disappointed, and ready to fight [the charges]."</p>
<p>Uniswap is the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) by daily trading volumes, processing 22.5% of trading volume, according to CoinGecko's <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/exchanges/decentralized">data</a>. Its targeting by regulators comes roughly a year after its competitor <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/221723/sushi-hit-with-sec-subpoena-seeking-3-million-usdt-legal-defense-fund">SushiSwap was subpoenaed</a>. </p>