<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Uniswap users can now use Robinhood Connect to buy cryptocurrencies using funds from Robinhood, a debit card or via bank transfer.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Robinhood Connect became available this week to users on the Uniswap mobile app, the decentralized exchange (DEX) </span><a href="https://blog.uniswap.org/buy-crypto-using-robinhood-connect-on-the-uniswap-mobile-app"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Monday in a statement. The service is one of three providers enabling crypto purchases on Uniswap, joining Coinbase Pay and Moonpay, according to the protocol.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Uniswap's app, first-time Robinhood Connect users who purchase $10 in cryptocurrencies will receive $10 worth of USDC in their RobinHood account.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Robinhood Connect's integration with Uniswap comes just weeks after the service launched on hotwallet application MetaMask.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Robinhood's broadening of its Connect service for crypto traders comes as the trading platform deepens its dive into crypto. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last week, Robinhood listed four new cryptocurrency tokens <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290672/robinhood-lists-shib-avax-comp-for-trading-in-new-york">for New York users</a>.</span></p>