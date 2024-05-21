<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Exchange CboeBZX revamped 19b-4 forms for five spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund proposals, marking the latest move as a potential approval for such a fund could be imminent.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">Cboe BZX filed amended Form 19b-4s late on Tuesday for the <a href="https://cdn.cboe.com/resources/regulation/rule_filings/pending/2024/SR-CboeBZX-2024-018-Amendment-No-1.pdf"><span class="s3">Franklin Ethereum Trust</span></a>, <a href="https://cdn.cboe.com/resources/regulation/rule_filings/pending/2023/SR-CboeBZX-2023-095-Amendment-No-2.pdf"><span class="s3">Fidelity Ethereum Fund</span></a>, <a href="https://cdn.cboe.com/resources/regulation/rule_filings/pending/2023/SR-CboeBZX-2023-069-Amendment-No-2.pdf"><span class="s3">VanEck Ethereum Trust</span></a>, <a href="https://cdn.cboe.com/resources/regulation/rule_filings/pending/2023/SR-CboeBZX-2023-087-Amendment-No-1.pdf"><span class="s3">Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF</span></a> and the <a href="https://cdn.cboe.com/resources/regulation/rule_filings/pending/2023/SR-CboeBZX-2023-070-Amendment-No-2.pdf"><span class="s3">ARK 21Shares Ethereum ETF</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s2">The amended filings come as exchanges were <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295524/us-sec-is-asking-for-amended-19b-4-filings-for-spot-ethereum-etfs-reports"><span class="s4">reportedly</span></a> asked by the SEC to amend their 19b-4s earlier this week.</span><span class="s5"> Form 19b-4s are filed to let the SEC know about a proposed rule change and are among the documents that need the agency's greenlight before spot ether ETFs can become effective. S-1 registration statements would still need to go effective before the funds can begin trading.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart said the filings showed the rumors could be true.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s2">"</span><span class="s1">Still a potentially long way from a launch," Seyffart said in a <a href="https://x.com/JSeyff/status/1793043047367762405"><span class="s4">post</span></a> on X on Tuesday. "But these filings prove that all of the rumors and speculation and chatter have been accurate. Need to actually see SEC approval orders on all the 19b-4s AND THEN we need to see S-1 approvals. Could be weeks or more before ETFs launch."</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p5"><span class="s1">The details</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Fidelity clearly stated that none of its ETH will be used for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295605/fidelity-ethereum-etf-staking-amendment">staking purposes</a>, according to the firm’s amended <a href="https://cdn.cboe.com/resources/regulation/rule_filings/pending/2023/SR-CboeBZX-2023-095-Amendment-No-2.pdf"><span class="s4">19b-4 filing</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Neither the Trust, nor the Sponsor, nor the Custodian, nor any other person associated with the Trust will, directly or indirectly, engage in action where any portion of the Trust’s ETH becomes subject to the Ethereum proof-of-stake validation or is used to earn additional ETH or generate income or other earnings,” the filing continues.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Other issuers, such as VanEck had similar language.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Ether traded around $3,797.42 at publication time, seeing a 4.16% increase in the past 24 hours, The Block Prices for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248349/ethereum-eth-usd"><span class="s4">ether</span></a> shows.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>