<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Robinhood has opened trading of </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Shiba Inu (SHIB), Avalanche (AVAX), and Compound (COMP) for New York residents.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The latest batch of listings bring Robinhood's total number of tradable tokens in the Empire State to 11: New Yorkers can buy and sell bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu, Avalanche, bitcoin cash (BCH), chainlink (LINK), litecoin (LTC), ethereum classic (ETC), aave (AAVE) and compound, according to the company's email to New York residents, which was seen by The Block.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This isn't the first time Robinhood has shaken up its cryptocurrency offerings. Last</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> June, the trading platform <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233961/robinhood-ends-support-for-solana-polygon-cardano-amid-sec-exchange-crackdown">delisted three token</a> cryptocurrencies — </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and Solana (SOL)</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> — shortly after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declared them securities.</span></p>
<p>AVAX, SHIB and COMP fell modestly on the news, with their prices ticking down between roughly 2% and 4%, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices?currency=usd">The Block's price data shows</a>. AVAX is trading at $37.48 as of the time of writing, while SHIB and COMP are trading at $0.000026 and $58.35, respectively.</p>