<p>Fintech trading app Robinhood has decided to delist three cryptocurrencies amid the Securities and Exchange Commission's crackdown on cryptocurrency exchanges. </p>
<p>The firm will <a href="https://robinhood.com/us/en/support/articles/cardano-polygon-solana-update/">not support</a> Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) or Cardano (ADA) after June 27, 6:59 p.m. ET. Users may transfer these cryptocurrencies until this deadline. Afterward, the firm will sell the coins at market value and credit the amount into the holder's Robinhood buying power.</p>
<p>"No other coins are affected and your crypto is still safe on Robinhood," the firm wrote in a Friday statement.</p>
<p>The move comes three days after the firm's Chief Legal Compliance Officer Dan Gallagher <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233356/robinhood-listing-sec-lawsuit-sol">said</a> it was reviewing the SEC's lawsuits against crypto exchange giants <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233202/details-of-the-sec-complaint-against-binance-include-ftx-like-misuse-of-customer-funds">Binance</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233270/sec-sues-coinbase-binance">Coinbase</a>. Gallagher testified in the House Agriculture Committee that while the firm obtained a broker-dealer license for securities trading, it may not have the capacity to trade what the SEC deemed unregistered securities, such as Solana, Polygon and Cardano. </p>
<p>&nbsp;</p>