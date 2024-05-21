Trump campaign to accept crypto donations, including dogecoin and shiba inu

<p>Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in this year's upcoming election, announced he would accept political donations in the form of cryptocurrency. </p>\r\n<p>According to Trump's website, the former president's campaign will accept cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ether, solana, dogecoin and shiba inu.</p>\r\n<p>"President Trump’s campaign has launched a fundraising page that provides any federally permissible donor the ability to give — through its joint fundraising committees — using any cryptocurrency accepted through the Coinbase Commerce product," according to <a href="https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news/bc422399-088b-49a0-a39b-c094fad4daf8">an online statement</a>. "This addition to President Trump’s already groundbreaking digital fundraising operation marks the first time a major party Presidential nominee has embraced cryptocurrency for donations."</p>\r\n<p>As crypto appears to be becoming an <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295771/secs-lack-of-internal-coordination-suggests-ethereum-etf-pivot-entirely-political-source-says">increasingly important</a> political issue ahead of this year's presidential election, Trump has tried to position himself as a greater advocate for digital currencies than his opponent, President Joe Biden.</p>\r\n<p>"Trump has reduced regulations and championed innovation in financial technology, while Democrats, like Biden and his official surrogate Elizabeth Warren, continue to believe only government has the answers to how our nation leads the world," the statement also said.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>