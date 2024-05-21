<p>U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced it will launch retail-sized futures contracts for oil and gold. The new product will launch as of June 3rd, Coinbase Derivatives said on Tuesday.</p>\r\n<p>"While crypto derivatives remain at the core of our business, we're excited to announce the launch of new futures contracts for oil and gold," the company said in a statement.</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase Derivatives, which is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) already offers customers bitcoin, ether, bitcoin cash, litecoin, and dogecoin futures, it also said in its statement.</p>\r\n<p>"The new contracts, sized at 10 barrels of oil and 1 troy ounce of gold, aim to offer enhanced trading opportunities in traditional markets," Coinbase said.</p>\r\n<p>In March, the crypto exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283816/coinbase-to-launch-futures-trading-for-dogecoin-litecoin-and-bitcoin-bash-on-april-1st">announced</a> it planned to launch monthly cash-settled futures contracts for <span data-v-f87c67ca="">dogecoin</span><span data-v-f87c67ca="">, </span><span data-v-f87c67ca="">litecoin</span><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> and </span><span data-v-f87c67ca="">bitcoin cash</span>. </p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>