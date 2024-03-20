<p>Dogecoin might have begun as a joke, but this April Fool's Day, it's getting serious attention. Coinbase Derivatives plans to kick off futures trading for the top dog in memecoins, alongside litecoin and bitcoin cash.</p>\r\n<p>On March 7, through three separate letters to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the crypto exchange announced its intention to launch monthly cash-settled futures contracts for <a href="https://assets.ctfassets.net/k3n74unfin40/2RTxHc9xRZVFMDZnhmSFex/5745e3ed14b134efeac48b2a0759b7d3/2024-8_Listing_of_DOG_Futures.docx.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">dogecoin</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, </span><a href="https://assets.ctfassets.net/k3n74unfin40/3xEbgdn4kcSEfs409Yrwuo/76eaa812a06b1d6d3d01fc9f7f6e996c/2024-7_Listing_of_LC_Futures.docx.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">litecoin</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and </span><a href="https://assets.ctfassets.net/k3n74unfin40/7jKvCmTcZYxb8MQ1sh2hee/6235c51fd8e34007a666818d6204b05a/2024-6_Listing_of_BCH_Futures.docx.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">bitcoin cash</span></a>. These communications, directed to CFTC Secretary Christopher Kirkpatrick, detailed the proposed contracts' sizes, settlement methods (leveraging a benchmark rate by Market Vector), and structure.</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase highlighted in these letters that it's leveraging the self-certification route under CFTC Regulation 40.2(a) to list these futures contracts. This procedure permits exchanges to introduce new offerings without awaiting direct CFTC approval, provided they affirm the product's adherence to the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations.</p>\r\n<p>Given that all three cryptocurrencies stem from bitcoin, which the Securities and Exchange Commission recognizes as a commodity, their classification raises interesting regulatory questions. Bloomberg Intelligence ETF research analyst James Seyffart <a href="http://x.com"><span style="font-weight: 400;">posted on X.com</span></a>, "This is interesting... wonder if the SEC objects to these being classified 'commodities futures' versus 'securities futures'. Given their origins from Bitcoin, arguing these as securities would be challenging, especially after spot #Bitcoin ETF approvals. Coinbase's selection might be strategic."</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>