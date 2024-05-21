<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Grayscale Investments dropped its staking proposal in its proposed spot ether exchange-traded fund, according to an amended preliminary proxy statement. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In a previous <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283542/following-fidelitys-lead-grayscale-looks-to-add-staking-for-its-proposed-ethereum-etf"><span class="s2">filing</span></a>, Grayscale had proposed to investors the ability to stake ether through the trust. That language was not in an amendment preliminary proxy <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1725210/000119312524143913/d710879dprer14a.htm"><span class="s2">statement</span></a> filed on Tuesday for the Grayscale Ethereum Trust. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The primary purpose of Amendment No. 2 is to remove Proposal 2 from the preliminary proxy statement," Grayscale said in Tuesday's filing. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Other issuers have also removed staking components from their spot Ethereum ETF applications. <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295605/fidelity-ethereum-etf-staking-amendment"><span class="s2">Fidelity</span></a> took out the possibility of staking rewards from its S-1 registration statement earlier on Tuesday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">James Seyffart, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, said Grayscale's move was expected. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">"Looks like Grayscale is removing their staking language for their filing to convert $ETHE into an ETF. (This is/was expected)," Seyffart said in a <a href="https://x.com/JSeyff"><span class="s3">post</span></a> on X. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">Grayscale filed a Form 19b-4 alongside NYSE Arca in October to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/253885/grayscale-ethereum-trust-spot-eth-etf"><span class="s4">convert</span></a> the Grayscale Ethereum trust to a spot ether ETF. Grayscale has also previously filed to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin trust to a spot bitcoin ETF, which it did successfully after a court <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246115/court-hands-grayscale-win-in-long-running-suit-against-sec"><span class="s4">victory</span></a> and eventual approval from the SEC in January.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>