<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Grayscale Investments is looking to add staking to its proposed spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund, according to a preliminary proxy <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1725210/000095017024033515/ethe_pre_14a.htm">statement</a> filed on Tuesday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Grayscale proposed to investors in a "consent solicitation statement" four items, including a creation and redemption process involving cash and the ability to stake Ethereum through the trust. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The Sponsor believes that having the ability to cause the Trust to stake the Ethereum held by the Trust in exchange for consideration would allow the Trust to mitigate inflationary pressures resulting from Ethereum’s proof-of-stake protocol and thereby preserve the value of the Trust Estate for the ultimate benefit of ETHE’s shareholders, and also would position the Trust to maintain parity with any similarly situated investment products that provide for the staking of Ethereum," the firm said in the preliminary proxy statement. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">This comes as other firms vying for a spot ether ETF have also added a staking component in their proposals. Financial giant Fidelity <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283233/fidelity-amends-spot-ethereum-etf-to-include-staking"><span class="s2">amended</span></a> its spot Ethereum ETF application to include provisions for staking the crypto on Monday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Grayscale filed a Form 19b-4 alongside NYSE Arca in October to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/253885/grayscale-ethereum-trust-spot-eth-etf"><span class="s2">convert</span></a> the Grayscale Ethereum trust to a spot ether ETF. Grayscale has also previously filed to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin trust to a spot bitcoin ETF, which it did successfully after a court <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246115/court-hands-grayscale-win-in-long-running-suit-against-sec"><span class="s2">victory</span></a> and eventual approval from the SEC in January. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">Spot Ethereum ETFs may be out </span></strong></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Though the SEC approved spot bitcoin ETFs in January, the road to approval for an ether-backed product doesn't seem likely. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart said he expected regulators to turn down spot ether ETFs by May 23. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s3">"My cautiously optimistic attitude for ETH ETFs has changed from recent months," Seyffart <a href="https://twitter.com/JSeyff/status/1770183994635698474"><span class="s2">posted</span></a> to X on Tuesday. " We now believe these will ultimately be denied May 23rd for this round. The SEC hasn't engaged with issuers on Ethereum specifics. Exact opposite of #Bitcoin ETFs this fall."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>