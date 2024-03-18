<div class="p-block_kit_renderer" data-qa="block-kit-renderer">\r\n<div class="p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper--first">\r\n<div class="p-rich_text_block" dir="auto">\r\n<div>Financial giant Fidelity has amended its spot ether ETF application to include provisions for staking the cryptocurrency. </div>\r\n<div> </div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div>"According to the Registration Statement, the Sponsor may, from time to time, stake a portion of the Fund’s assets through one or more trusted staking providers, which may include an affiliate of the Sponsor ('Staking Providers')," the company wrote<a href="https://cdn.cboe.com/resources/regulation/rule_filings/pending/2023/SR-CboeBZX-2023-095-Amendment-No-1.pdf"> in an amendment</a> to its filing on March 18. "In consideration for any staking activity in which the Fund may engage, the Fund would receive certain network rewards of ether tokens, which may be treated as income to the Fund as compensation for services provided."</div>\r\n<div> </div>\r\n<div>The largest of such providers, Lido, currently has $35 billion worth of ether locked. </div>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/total-value-locked-tvl/value-locked-in-liquid-staking/embed" title="Value Locked in Liquid Staking" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<div>Since its spot bitcoin ETF was approved in January, Fidelity has amassed about 132,570 bitcoin, worth over $9 billion, in assets for its first spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded product. </div>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/fidelity-bitcoin-etf-fbtc-on-chain-holdings/embed" title="Fidelity Bitcoin ETF (FBTC) On-chain Holdings" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/271529/how-does-staking-work-and-where-does-the-yield-come-from"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Staking</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is where one actively participates in transaction validation on a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain such as Ethereum and earns rewards. Thus, a multi-billion dollar player such as Fidelity staking ether could conceivably change the ecosystem of Ethereum itself. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>