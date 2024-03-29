<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Federal Reserve does not have to give digital asset bank Custodia access to a master account, a judge ruled on Friday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Federal Reserve Banks have discretion in whether or not to grant master accounts, said Judge Scott Skavdahl in the U.S. District Court in the District of Wyoming in his <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.wyd.61107/gov.uscourts.wyd.61107.317.0.pdf"><span class="s2">judgment</span></a>. The news is a blow to Custodia Bank, which <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/150686/digital-asset-bank-custodia-is-suing-the-federal-reserve-over-an-application-delay"><span class="s3">sued</span></a> the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in 2022 for delaying a decision on its application for a central bank master account. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">That master account </span><span class="s4">allows institutions direct access to the Fed's payment systems and provides the most direct access to the U.S.'s money supply available to financial institutions. Those without master accounts are often forced to rely on partner banks with master accounts to provide services. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"If Custodia's position was correct, it would effectively mean that every depository institution chartered under the laws of a state, regardless of how soundly crafted, is entitled to a master account allowing it direct access to the federal financial system," the judge said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">According to the court document, Custodia alleged that the Federal Reserve Board violated the Administrative Procedures Act and said its actions were "arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, or otherwise not in accordance with the law." Custodia asked the judge to compel the board to issue a master account. The APA </span><span class="s4">governs how federal agencies develop and issue rules. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The court stamped out the APA claim, in part because the board did not take a final action. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">No master account</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Custodia is not statutorily entitled to a master account, the judge said</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The real dispute at the heart of this case is whether FRBKC must grant a master account to Custodia because it was legally eligible or whether FRBKC possessed the discretion to deny Custodia's master account application despite its eligibility," the judge said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s4">Custodia filed its application with the Kansas City Fed in 2020. In the spring of 2021, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors intervened and sought control of the decision-making process. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s4">Custodia's request for a master account was denied in January 2023. </span><span class="s1">Custodia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Custodia is subject to Wyoming law and is a special purpose depository institution, which are banks that receive deposits and can custody, among other activities. However, they cannot lend "customer fiat deposits" and have to hold those deposits 100 percent in reserve, according to Custodia's <a href="https://custodiabank.com/about/"><span class="s2">website</span></a>. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>