<p>Hong Kong's six new bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds recorded a trading volume of around HK$49.4 million ($6.3 million) during the morning session on their first trading day on Tuesday, according to data from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.</p>
<p>Data from the HKEX showed that China Asset Management's "ChinaAMC Bitcoin ETF" led in trading volume, logging HK$22.97 million in turnover during the first half of the trading day. The ChinaAMC Ether ETF recorded the second-largest turnover among the six ETFs, with a volume of HK$10.47 million.</p>
<p>Six spot bitcoin and ether ETFs — managed by China Asset Management, Harvest Global, Bosera, and HashKey — officially debuted in Hong Kong today.</p>
<p>Harvest saw HK$8.11 million in its spot bitcoin ETF's volume and HK$2.18 million in ether's, while Bosera HashKey Bitcoin ETF recorded HK$3.59 million and its ether ETF's volume was HK$1.53 million during the morning session.</p>
<p>When the U.S.' 11 spot bitcoin ETFs began trading in January, their first-day volume reached <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272123/blackrocks-new-spot-bitcoin-etf-tops-1-billion-in-big-first-day-of-trading">about $4.6 billion</a>.</p>
<p>Meanwhile, China Asset Management said its subscription size during the initial offering period before trading amounted to about HK$1.1 billion ($140.5 million), with its bitcoin product raking in HK$950 million and the ether ETF bringing in HK$160 million, as first noted by Wu Blockchain. China Asset Management has confirmed the amount with The Block.</p>