<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ethereum Foundation researcher Dankrad Feist revealed on Monday on X that he had "recently" become an advisor to EigenLayer, on the same conditions as fellow Ethereum researcher Justin Drake, who had </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295314/ethereum-foundation-researcher-eigenlayer-incentive"><span style="font-weight: 400;">disclosed his advisory role</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Sunday.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Neither Feist nor Drake specified the exact timeline when they had taken the advisory role at EigenLayer.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"I am taking this position personally, not representing the Ethereum Foundation, and with a focus on risks and decentralization," Feist </span><a href="https://twitter.com/dankrad/status/1792741374447534083"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in his X post. "I am therefore fully expected to take contrarian views on Eigenlayer."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Feist said he receives a "significant amount" of Eigen tokens from the position, but added that he believes it will not affect his thoughts on the protocol and its future development.</span></p>
<h2><b>Possible conflict of interest</b></h2>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The disclosures came amidst discussions surrounding the possible conflicts of interest between </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/292128/what-is-eigenlayer-and-how-does-restaking-work#:~:text=12%3A23AM%20EDT-,The%20Block,expected%20to%20receive%20service%20payments."><span style="font-weight: 400;">EigenLayer</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and members of the Ethereum Foundation, which followed a question crypto trader and influencer Jordan Fish, also known as Cobie, threw at Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin in a reply tweet.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"How do you feel about Ethereum Foundation core developers or researchers taking life-changing $ packages from projects built on Ethereum to become 'advisors', when those projects may have conflicted incentives with Ethereum, either now or in the future?," Fish </span><a href="https://x.com/cobie/status/1791796634990657779"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. "For example — purely theoretically of course — let's say, EigenLayer."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Buterin did not respond to the question. However, Drake made his X announcement the following morning. "I feel the community deserves transparency," Drake </span><a href="https://x.com/drakefjustin/status/1792143477163106787"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While Drake has pledged to "reinject all advisorship proceeds" into Ethereum projects either as investments or donations, Feist did not mention any similar commitment in his post. Instead, Feist listed what he viewed as the risks and benefits of restaking. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Drake, Feist and the Ethereum Foundation did not immediately respond to The Block's request for further comment.</span></p>