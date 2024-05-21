<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds reported yet another day of total net inflows on Monday, drawing in $241.12 million. This marks the sixth consecutive day of inflows, which is the longest positive streak the funds have seen since mid-March. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ark Invest and 21Shares’ spot bitcoin ETF added $68 million worth of funds, followed closely by BlackRock’s IBIT, which saw a net inflow of $66 million, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SoSoValue. Fidelity’s FBTC reported a net inflow of $64 million, while the spot ETF from Bitwise recorded an inflow of $28 million. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Grayscale’s GBTC, which had seen mostly net outflows until recently, managed to draw in $9 million worth of net inflows. WisdomTree’s BTCW fund added $5 million. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Combined, the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs saw total net inflows of over $1.18 billion in the past six days. This brought the cumulative total net inflows since January up to $12.87 billion. Nonetheless, overall flows for the 11 ETFs remain significantly lower than their peak in March, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s data dashboard</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the price of </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">bitcoin rose 6.35%</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in the past 24 hours to above $71,000, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices">The Block's price page</a>. Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart have said the chances of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approving spot ether ETFs have </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295524/us-sec-is-asking-for-amended-19b-4-filings-for-spot-ethereum-etfs-reports"><span style="font-weight: 400;">grown from 25% to 75%</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>