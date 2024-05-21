<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While the outlook for a spot ether exchange-traded fund in the United States <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295524/us-sec-is-asking-for-amended-19b-4-filings-for-spot-ethereum-etfs-reports">took an optimistic turn</a> on Monday, the three spot ether ETFs in Hong Kong recorded zero flows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Managed by China Asset Management, Harvest, and both Bosera and HashKey, the ETFs posted zero flows yesterday after recording a total net outflow of 31.32 ether on Friday, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/hk-eth-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SosoValue. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Their total net assets amounted to $41.14 million as of Monday, the data showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s three spot bitcoin ETFs brought in 99.8 BTC in total net inflows on Monday. That followed a net inflow of 93.57 BTC on Friday and a net outflow of 200.27 BTC on Thursday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the U.S., the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs reported the sixth consecutive day of inflows on Monday — </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295562/spot-bitcoin-etf-net-inflows"><span style="font-weight: 400;">drawing in $241.12 million</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The products saw total net inflows of over $1.18 billion in the past six days.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295524/us-sec-is-asking-for-amended-19b-4-filings-for-spot-ethereum-etfs-reports"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly asked firms</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> seeking to list spot ether ETFs to update their filings. Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas said the chances of the SEC approving such a product have </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295474/ethereum-etfs-odds-of-approval-improve-as-it-appears-biden-admin-perhaps-wants-to-appear-more-crypto-friendly-bloomberg-etf-analyst"><span style="font-weight: 400;">increased from 25% to 75%</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>