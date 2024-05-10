The Leading Bridge with 1.6M Users in 206 Countries & Regions, Owlto Finance Raises $8M Ahead of Token Launch & Airdro

Owlto Finance, a leading intent-centric interoperability protocol, announced a successful strategic funding round of $8 million on May 8th. The round was led by Bixin Ventures and CE Innovation Capital (CEiC), with participation from Hailstone Labs, Presto, Skyland Ventures, GSR, Blocore, Kroma, SNZ Capital and other prominent investors.

The raised capital will be utilized to accelerate Owlto's AI Intent Interoperability Protocol development. As the first to introduce AI Agent to achieve cross-chain intent interoperability, Olwto intends to eliminate the need for users to understand complex bridging processes or perform risky operations. Instead, it provides AI-generated bridging path suggestions from a trusted list of channels, enabling users to execute cross-chain operations seamlessly and without any barriers. On top of that, the fund raised will be used for its modular interoperability protocol development, global marketing and operations, and omnichan liquidity solution V2.

Owlto Finance, A Leading Web3 Bridge Powered by AI with Prosperous Ecosystem

Since its launch in 2023, Owlto Finance has been providing seamless cross-chain bridging services, enabling users to transfer assets across various blockchains effortlessly. The platform has experienced remarkable growth and development since its mainnet launch in June 2023. Currently, Owlto Finance claimed it reached a user base of 1.6 million spread across 206 countries and regions. It has earned recognition as the No.1 omnichain interoperability protocol in the BTC ecosystem with over 1.5 million transactions. Additionally, it holds the fourth position as a bridge on DefiLlama based on the 24h number of transactions.

This shows Owlto Finance plays a crucial role in connecting fragmented blockchains in the Web3 space. It has already integrated with BTC, ETH, and Solana ecosystems and has strategic plans to expand its deployment on more diversified networks. In its thriving ecosystem, Owlto Finance has established partnerships with 92 well-known Web3 projects, including industry leaders such as Arbitrum, Linea, Starknet, Base, Binance Web3 Wallet, OKX Web3 Wallet, and Kroma, etc.

Featured “fast, safe, low-priced, easy to use”, Owlto is thus embraced by its community. “Cross-chain transactions can be completed as fast as 10 seconds, with over 90% of them processed within 30 seconds, while 0 incidents of stolen funds reported,” stated Owlto. Notably, it recently updated its website's UI design to enhance user experience and offers competitive pricing compared to other Web3 bridges.

Owlto's Airdrop and Token Launch

Currently, Owlto rewards users with points under the Owlto Points program. Users can earn points by using Owlto's functions, such as bridging assets, referring new users, and daily checking-in. Additionally, users can earn special OAT and NFTs by participating Owlto's campaigns collaborated with its ecosystem partners.

Owlto declared that the Tokenomics Model, Airdrop plan, and listing strategies will be released in the near future and more details will be shared at the time. While the specifics of converting Owlto points to tokens and the percentage of tokens allocated for the Airdrop are yet to be revealed, the company has confirmed that a portion of the tokens will be airdropped to community users and partners who contributed to Owlto's growth and development.

Website: https://owlto.finance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Owlto_Finance

This post is commissioned by Owlto and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.