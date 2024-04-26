<p>Pantera Capital, which <a href="https://panteracapital.com/">maintains</a> $5.2 billion in assets under management, has won the bid for another trove of Solana (SOL) tokens from the FTX bankruptcy estate, according to Bloomberg.</p>\r\n<p>Bloomberg <a href="https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/pantera-capital-buys-another-trove-of-solana-tokens-from-ftx-auction-1.2065368">reported</a> today, citing a source familiar with the matter, that Pantera was among the bidding winners and that about 2,000 Solana tokens were sold this week.</p>\r\n<p>FTX’s 41 million locked Solana has seen <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285269/galaxy-locked-sol-sale-ftx-estate">strong demand</a>. The Solana tokens made up the largest percentage of FTX’s crypto holdings at the time of its collapse. As of early March, Pantera was reportedly <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-03-07/pantera-raising-money-to-buy-250-million-solana-holding-from-ftx-sol">raising</a> money to create a fund to purchase up to $250 million worth of locked Solana from the estate.</p>\r\n<p>Earlier this month, FTX’s estate <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286717/ftx-estate-sells-1-9-billion-worth-of-locked-up-sol-for-64-per-token-report">sold</a> around $1.9 billion worth of SOL to industry firms such as Galaxy Digital and Pantera.</p>\r\n<p>Solana trades at around $143, down 2.35% over the past 24 hours at the time of publication, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices">The Block’s Price Page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Pantera did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>