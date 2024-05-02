<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. recorded $563.7 million in total net outflows on Wednesday — the largest total net daily outflows since their debut — according to data from SosoValue.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fidelity’s FBTC experienced the largest net outflows among the ETFs, with over $191 million moving out of the fund. That exceeded the $167.3 million net outflow recorded by Grayscale’s GBTC, SosoValue </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ark Invest’s ARKB witnessed $98.1 million in daily net outflows, recording the third-largest net outflows of the day, followed by BlackRock IBIT’s $36.9 million and Bitwise BITB’s $29 million. This marked the first time that BlackRock’s spot bitcoin ETF recorded a net daily outflow. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">All the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs logged daily net outflows on the day, except for Hashdex’s DEFI, which recorded zero net inflows on the day.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The cumulative total net inflow for the 11 ETFs amounted to $11.2 billion as of Wednesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“So, iShares Bitcoin ETF has first day of outflows ($37mil),” Nate Geraci, president of investment advisor The ETF Store, </span><a href="https://twitter.com/NateGeraci/status/1785849570552852579"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in a post on X. “This is what ETFs do. Inflows don’t go up in straight line.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The spot bitcoin ETF hype has appeared to die down, with April’s net monthly outflows </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291891/spot-bitcoin-etfs-see-344-million-net-outflow-april"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reaching $343.5 million</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, ending their three-month inflow streak. GBTC led the outflows in April with $2.5 billion leaving the ETF over the month.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>