<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Securities and Exchange Commission is ratcheting up its purview of the crypto industry after filing a Wells Notice against Robinhood's crypto arm on Monday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">In a Form 8-K filed on Monday, Robinhood Crypto, the crypto unit of the brokerage firm Robinhood Markets, said it had <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292639/sec-issues-robinhood-crypto-with-wells-notice-citing-alleged-securities-violations"><span class="s3">received</span></a> a Wells Notice from the SEC. </span><span class="s1">The exchange said the SEC staff has decided to recommend an enforcement action against the crypto unit, alleging securities violations, according to the form used to announce major events to shareholders. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Robinhood's Wells Notice is one of a handful filed against crypto entities over the past month. <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291020/consensys-sues-sec-challenging-its-approach-to-ethereum-and-seeking-court-intervention"><span class="s3">Consensys</span></a>, the crypto firm behind MetaMask Wallet, and decentralized crypto exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287660/uniswap-receives-sec-lawsuit-warning"><span class="s3">Uniswap</span></a> have said they also received Wells Notices from the SEC last month. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">"It's the latest in a series of recent Wells Notices that seem to cover a broad swath of different types of actions, but they all relate to the crypto space," said Gary DeWaal, senior counsel at </span><span class="s4">Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, in an interview with The Block. "I think it's evidence of continued SEC interest in the crypto space and desire to assert its jurisdiction in areas that, frankly, it's not clear that they have."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">SEC staff sends a Wells Notice to let the entity or person know that the SEC has made a "preliminary determination" that the agency plans to file an action against them and also lays out the securities law violations in question, according to the agency's <a href="https://www.sec.gov/divisions/enforce/enforcementmanual.pdf"><span class="s3">enforcement manual</span></a>. The firm or person can then try to dissuade the SEC from filing an enforcement action. The commission then votes in closed meetings or by seriatim, meaning voting without holding a meeting, according to the manual. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">Crypto lawyers have <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292656/crypto-lawyers-say-sec-is-abusing-the-wells-process-as-part-of-carpet-bombing-campaign-against-crypto"><span class="s3">accused</span></a> the agency of sending a high number of Wells Notices to crypto firms over the past few weeks. Meanwhile, SEC Chair Gary Gensler has publicly said that he believes most cryptocurrencies are securities and has urged crypto firms to register with his agency. Some in the crypto industry have pushed back, saying it's not possible to register and calling for clearer rules. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">Crypto-friendly lawmaker House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., accused the agency on Monday of "<a href="https://twitter.com/GOPMajorityWhip"><span class="s3">regulation by intimidation</span></a>" in a post on X. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s5">“These Wells notices seem to be Gary Gensler's desperate, last-ditch attempts to intimidate and antagonize digital asset innovators," Rep. Emmer said in an emailed statement to The Block. "Over the last few years, the SEC has completely embarrassed itself in its various court cases, and now Chair Gensler wants to hide behind the threat of lawsuits to an industry that, frankly, hasn’t shied away.” </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s5">Rep. Emmer, along with other lawmakers, will hold a hearing on Tuesday titled "SEC Enforcement: Balancing Deterrence with Due Process," where crypto is likely to be discussed. The SEC's former Office of Internet Enforcement Chief John Reed Stark will testify tomorrow and plans to tell lawmakers that the SEC is enforcing the law, not taking an alleged "regulation by enforcement" approach, according to a <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnReedStark/status/1787524812492988584"><span class="s3">post</span></a> on X on Monday. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Is the SEC trying to declare eth a security?</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">It is still unclear if the SEC wants to fold ether into its jurisdiction through the Wells Notices. When Consensys sued the SEC last month over its categorization of ether, the company revealed that it had also been sent a Wells Notice. The notice included the SEC scrutinizing MetaMask Swaps and MetaMask Staking products, alleging that Consensys was acting as an unregistered broker-dealer, the firm said in its <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.txnd.389154/gov.uscourts.txnd.389154.1.0.pdf"><span class="s3">lawsuit</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Throughout the complaint, Consensys shed light on the SEC's focus on ether and accused the agency of trying to regulate ether as a security, citing an SEC "formal" order to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291477/consensys-alleges-sec-was-considering-over-a-year-ago-that-ether-may-be-a-security"><span class="s3">investigate</span></a> Ethereum a year ago. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Past SEC charges against crypto entities have involved allegations such as not registering as an exchange or a clearing agency, DeWaal said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"There seems to be some claims now that eth is a security, which could underpin all of those actions," DeWaal said. However, without seeing the Wells Notices, it's unclear what each one relates to, DeWaal added. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">Consensys alleged that the SEC views eth is a security in its complaint, but Robinhood and Uniswap have not said whether their probes mentioned ether, said Daniel Davis</span><span class="s4">, formerly general counsel at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Davis is also listed as an attorney for BAM Management U.S. Holdings for the case between Binance and the SEC. Davis is now a partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">However, if the SEC were to declare ETH a security, it would most likely be through an enforcement action, Davis added. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">So far, the SEC has not said explicitly that ether is a security in lawsuits lodged against big names in the crypto industry, including Kraken, Coinbase and Binance, Davis said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"In the Coinbase, Kraken and Binance cases, the SEC identifies 10 or 12 digital assets in each of those cases that they thought were securities transactions," Davis said. "Ether was not identified in any of those."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">This all comes as digital asset firm Prometheum said it plans to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276482/digital-asset-firm-prometheum-sets-sights-on-offering-ether-custodial-services"><span class="s3">custody ether</span></a>, which it can only do if there is a security, Davis said. Prometheum, which has drawn the ire of the crypto industry, received a special purpose broker-dealer license from the SEC last year and, in December, got approval from FINRA to allow for digital asset securities clearing and settlement services through that SEC license.</span><span class="s1"> </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"So there's been some hints of the SEC thinking that ether is a security, but they've yet to actually come out and say it, so we're still kind of waiting if they're going to take that final leap or not," Davis said. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>