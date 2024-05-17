<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Two people were arrested after law enforcement said they orchestrated a scheme that involved more than $73 million being laundered through U.S. financial institutions and eventually converted to Tether. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Daren Li, 41, was arrested on April 12 at Atlanta's airport and </span><span class="s2">Yicheng Zhang, 38, was arrested on Thursday in Los Angeles for their alleged involvement, the Justice Department said in a <a href="https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/two-foreign-nationals-arrested-laundering-least-73m-through-shell-companies-tied"><span class="s3">statement</span></a> on Friday. An indictment charging the two was unsealed in a California court on Thursday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Li, Zhang and others allegedly controlled an "international syndicate" that laundered funds made through "pig butchering" crypto investment scams, according to the statement. </span><span class="s2">Pig butchering scams involve scammers gaining victims' trust, convincing them to give them large amounts of money and then running off with it. <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284469/elizabeth-warren-crypto-is-helping-rogue-states-terrorists-and-criminal-organizations-on-a-scale-we-have-never-seen-before"><span class="s4">Lawmakers</span></a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/273634/cftc-charges-digital-asset-platform-over-pig-butchering-scheme"><span class="s4">regulators</span></a> have raised concerns over those types of scams over the past few months. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s2">The alleged scheme</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Victims were persuaded into sending millions of dollars to U.S. bank accounts that were used to launder the proceeds. Then, the funds were sent to other domestic and international bank accounts, the DOJ said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">"The fraud scheme involved more than $73 million laundered through U.S. financial institutions to bank accounts in The Bahamas, and converted to the virtual asset USDT, or Tether," the DOJ said. "A cryptocurrency wallet involved in the scheme received more than $341 million in virtual assets."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Li and Zhang were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and six counts of international money laundering. They face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Cryptocurrency investment scams exploit the borderless nature of virtual currency and online communications to defraud victims,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco in a statement. “While fraud in the crypto markets takes on many forms and hides in many far-off places, its perpetrators aren’t beyond the law’s reach.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>