<p>Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., warned of two harmful uses of crypto in a Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing.</p>
<p>Warren <a href="https://www.warren.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/icymi-at-hearing-warren-warns-of-threats-posed-by-north-koreas-crypto-funded-weapons-program-and-pig-butchering-scams-to-national-security">called out</a> the use of cryptocurrency in terrorism financing and 'pig butchering' scams — where scammers gain the trust of a victim, convince the victim to give them large amounts of money and then run off with it.</p>
<p>Warren held the discussion with two United States armed forces leaders: Admiral John C. Aquilino of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and General Paul J. LaCamera, who commands United States Forces Korea. </p>
<p>According to LaCamera, pig butchering involving crypto affected more than 40,000 American victims and caused the lost of $3.5 billion in 2023. Both armed forces leaders agreed that hampering criminal attempts to steal and launder crypto funds bolsters international security. </p>
<p>"Crypto is the way this stuff is financed," <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275668/elizabeth-warren-renews-criticism-of-illicit-finance-in-crypto-amid-push-for-new-legislation">Warren</a> said in the March 21 hearing. "And it's helping rogue states. It's helping terrorists. It's helping criminal organizations fund their operations on a scale like we have never seen before." The senator added that her bipartisan bill would "put a stop to it."</p>
<p>Warren's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263585/sen-elizabeth-warren-points-to-dangers-of-crypto-scams-targeting-older-investors-in-latest-call-to-pass-her-legislation">bill</a>, called the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act, aims to stop crypto crime by beefing up U.S. financial regulation of cryptocurrency and expanding know-your-customer protocols, among other requirements.</p>