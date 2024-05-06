A wave of crypto enforcement actions is coming within the next two years, CFTC Chair says

Policy • May 6, 2024, 6:09PM EDT
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam said he expected the next “cycle of enforcement actions” within the next six months to two years, during a chat at the Milken Institute’s 27th annual Global Conference.
  • Behnam was asked about the likelihood of getting a stablecoin bill done during Monday’s discussion.

When retail investor interest and the value of the crypto market go up, so do enforcement actions, said U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Rostin Behnam on Monday.

Behnam said he expects the next "cycle of enforcement actions" within the next six months to two years.

"From my standpoint as a regulator, we're going to probably see in the next six to 18 months or six to 24 months, another cycle of enforcement actions because of this cycle of asset appreciation and interest by retail investors," Behnam said during a chat at the Milken Institute's 27th annual Global Conference. "Without a regulatory framework, without that transparency, without those tools that we typically use as regulators, you're going to continue to see this fraud and manipulation."

Behnam's comments come after Robinhood Markets revealed on Monday that Securities and Exchange Commission staff had made a preliminary determination via a Wells Notice to recommend an enforcement action against its crypto arm, alleging securities violations. Robinhood's Wells Notice was one of a handful filed against crypto entities over the past month. Consensys, the crypto firm behind MetaMask Wallet, and decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap have said they also received Wells Notices from the SEC last month.

Over the past year or so, the CFTC and SEC have brought several enforcement actions against crypto entities, including Binance and FTX.

Stablecoin bill

Behnam was asked about the likelihood of getting a stablecoin bill done during Monday's discussion. House Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., and top Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters of California have been working on a stablecoin bill for over 20 months.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

"If we're going to start to put a percentage, I still think it's fairly low," Behnam said, citing a dwindling number of legislative days in Congress between election season and the holidays.

"There's a lot of momentum, there is a lot of desire, I think there's going to be efforts by members on both sides, leadership on both sides, but getting legislation done these days is difficult," Behnam added.

One hangup has been who would be the primary regulator for stablecoin issuers — the federal government or state regulators. There had been discussions of trying to get the bill into an upcoming must-pass Federal Aviation Administration legislation, but that seems unlikely, a Democratic aide said last week.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Sarah is a reporter at The Block covering policy, regulation and legal happenings. Before, Sarah was a reporter with CQ Legal writing about securities regulation, which is where she first started reporting on crypto. Sarah has also written for The Bond Buyer and American Banker, among other finance-related publications. She graduated from the University of Missouri and earned a degree in print and digital journalism. Sarah is based in Washington D.C., and is an avid coffee lover. You can follow her on Twitter @ForTheWynn.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Jason Shubnell at
[email protected]

More by Sarah Wynn