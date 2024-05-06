<p>On the heels of S&amp;P Global announcing Marathon Digital would be added to a small-cap stock index, the bitcoin miner's shares rose by 18% on Monday, boosting the company's market capitalization by about $800 million, according to Ycharts data.</p>\r\n<p>Marath0n Digital's shares closed the day's trading at $20.67, according to Yahoo Finance. The company's market capitalization rose to $5.5 billion from Friday's market capitalization of $4.7 billion, according to <a href="https://ycharts.com/companies/MARA/market_cap">Ycharts data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>After Friday's trading session closed, S&amp;P Global said Marathon Digital <a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vistra-set-to-join-sp-500-aaon-to-join-sp-midcap-400-marathon-digital-holdings-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-302136050.html">would be added</a> to its S&amp;P SmallCap 600.</p>\r\n<p>"The index is designed to track companies that meet specific inclusion criteria to ensure that they are liquid and financially viable," according to S&amp;P Global.</p>\r\n<p>Also on Monday, the company <a href="https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001507605/000149315224017855/form8-k.htm">filed an 8-K</a> with the Securities and Exchange Commission outlining an executive bonus structure for top executives worth as much as $32.9 million cumulatively. The three executives listed up for bonuses included Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel, CFO Salman Khan and General Counsel Zabi Nowaid.</p>\r\n<p>The incentives "align the interests of the company’s executives with those of its stockholders since the value of the awards is directly tied to the company’s stock price," Marathon Digital said in its filing.</p>\r\n<p>Despite Monday's big jump, Marathon Digital's stock is still down 9.8% in the year-to-date period.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>