<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Yao Qian — an influential government figure for China’s blockchain industry and a former head of China’s central bank digital currency institute — has been put under investigation by the country’s anti-graft watchdog, authorities said Friday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The anti-graft authorities </span><a href="https://www.ccdi.gov.cn/yaowenn/202404/t20240426_344247.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that Yao is "suspected of serious violations of discipline and law." The watchdog did not specify the reasons for the investigation.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Yao currently serves as the head of the technology regulation department of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. Earlier this month, he </span><a href="https://www.caixinglobal.com/2024-04-08/commentary-warnings-mount-over-novel-bitcoin-etfs-that-have-taken-the-us-by-storm-102183902.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">published</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> an opinion article titled “Warnings Mount Over Novel Bitcoin ETFs That Have Taken the U.S. by Storm” on Caixin, a Chinese financial news outlet.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Born in 1970, Yao was appointed as the first head of the central bank’s digital currency research institute in 2017. He then moved from the central bank to the country’s securities regulator in 2018. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Yao has been actively engaged in discussions related to blockchain technology and </span><a href="https://forkast.news/director-at-chinas-securities-regulatory-commission-deepdives-into-web-3-0-in-new-book-a-year-after-chinas-crypto-ban/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">published</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a book in 2022 covering topics including DAO, DeFi, NFT and X-to-earn. “Web 3.0 innovation has become a development direction that countries are highly concerned with and value,” he noted in the book’s foreword.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>