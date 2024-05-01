<p><i>Episode 23 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro and Volt Capital Managing Partner Soona Amhaz.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">YouTube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/eAdBD___tK4?si=vixI4EsvajVIqr3f" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Soona Amhaz is the managing parter at Volt Capital.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Amhaz delves into the evolving crypto venture landscape including: challenges for capital allocators, the rise of meme coins, and controversies in token distributions.</p>\r\n<p><strong>OUTLINE<br />\r\n</strong>00:00 Introduction<br />\r\n03:40 New Venture Verticals<br />\r\n10:30 Last Cycle's Winners<br />\r\n14:29 Mainstream Crypto Adoption<br />\r\n21:26 Macro Impact on Crypto VC<br />\r\n25:44 The 'Memecoin Meta'<br />\r\n30:21 Points vs. Tokens<br />\r\n38:09 Tokenomics Best Practices<br />\r\n42:19 Closing Thoughts</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>