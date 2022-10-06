Tiger Global seeks $6 billion raise to invest in tech companies: Axios

Tiger Global Management is raising $6 billion for a new tech investment fund, according to Axios.

The in-progress funding effort is expected to undergo its first close in January, the publication reported, citing an investment letter it reviewed.

As highlighted by The Block Research, Tiger Global has invested in more than three dozen crypto and blockchain startups since 2020. Such a pace wasn't always the case, given Tiger Global's seeming reticence to invest in the industry beyond participating in Coinbase's $300 million Series E round.

In the past few months, the firm has acquired stakes in gaming infrastructure startup Lysto and the NEAR protocol.