Coinbase's new regional managing director to lead European expansion: Bloomberg

Coinbase is hiring the chief operating officer from the fintech platform Solarisbank. Daniel Seifert, Coinbase’s new addition, will serve as the Europe regional managing director, Bloomberg reports.

The role is geared towards achieving international expansion, Nana Murugesan, vice president of international and business development, told Bloomberg. Coinbase successfully registered in the Netherlands in September, and in Italy in July. Murugesan further shared with Bloomberg that the crypto exchange has eyes on France and Spain for regulatory approval next year.

Seifert will take on the post after nearing three years in his COO role at Berlin-based Solarisbank. Previously, he was head of operations and customer support at Swiss investment bank UBS Partner, and an associate partner at consultancy McKinsey & Company, his LinkedIn profile shows.

Coinbase set up a base in Europe in 2018 when it established its Ireland headquarters. In 2019, it gained an Irish e-money license, which gave it passported access to the European Union and the European Economic Area.