Cameron Winklevoss steps down from Gemini Europe's leadership: AltFi

Cameron Winklevoss left his spot on Gemini Europe's board of directors, AltFi reports, citing a Companies House filing. The investor, billionaire and co-founder of crypto exchange Gemini officially stopped being the director of its European branch on October 12. A spokesperson from the company confirmed the news to AltFi via email.

Cameron Winklevoss and his twin brother, Tyler Winklevoss, remain President and CEO at Gemini. The pair established the crypto exchange in 2014.

Gemini's latest Europe-related news follows last week's expansion into Ireland. The exchange became the first virtual assets service provider on October 11.

Looking further at company movements, Gillian Lynch stepped up as the new lead for Gemini's European branch on October 14 after the former head, Blair Halliday, shifted over to the Kraken crypto exchange.