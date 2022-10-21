Crypto’s 'tribal battles' will look silly in ten years, says veteran crypto investor

Episode 102 of Season 4 of The Scoop was recorded at Messari Mainnet 2022 with The Block's Frank Chaparro and North Island Ventures Managing Partner Travis Scher.

In September, North Island Ventures launched a new $125 million fund to invest in emerging crypto and Web3 companies.

In this episode of The Scoop, North Island Ventures Managing Partner Travis Scher unpacks the thesis behind the new fund and explains his firm’s vision for how the crypto industry will evolve over the next couple of decades.

According to Scher, the tribalism that currently pits enthusiasts of competing blockchains against each other will fade over time:

“I do not think there will be one blockchain to rule them all. I think that when we look back in ten years, we will think that the tribal battles among branded blockchains that we see playing out at conferences like this were really quite silly.”

One corner of the market North Island is focusing on in particular is the Cosmos ecosystem, as Cosmos’ interoperable network of blockchains aligns with North Island’s long-term view of the crypto market.

As Scher explains, North Island envisions crypto evolving into a seamless network of blockchains:

“When we set our thesis in 2020, we said, ‘We believe, in its end state, crypto is an interoperable network of networks that facilitates the seamless exchange of value and data all across the world.”

During this episode, Chaparro and Scher also discuss:

Why DeFi and NFTs still have plenty room to mature

What red flags to look for in founders as a VC

How VCs can best support their portfolio companies

