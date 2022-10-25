Companies • October 25, 2022, 5:47PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, October 25

Quick Take

  • Share prices for most bitcoin miners soared in the markets on Monday, as the cryptocurrency rose above $20,000.
  •  Argo Blockchain, Core Scientific, CleanSpark and Hut 8 were among the most well-performing stocks.

Bitcoin mining stocks rose by double digits on Monday, as the coin soared past $20,000 and the crypto market in general rallied.

Except for momentary peaks, Bitcoin has generally been trading under $20,000 since late August. As of market close, it was priced at around $20,300.

Argo Blockchain's stock rose by 36.23% (on Nasdaq), followed by Core Scientific (+22.46%), CleanSpark (+18.49%) and Hut 8 (+17.17%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Oct. 25:


