Bitcoin climbs above $20,000, Coinbase shares soar more than 12% as financial markets rally

Bitcoin climbed above $20,000 for the first time since Oct. 6 as Coinbase shares climbed over 12%.

Ether also rose past $1,500, along with TradingView's crypto total market cap index, which was up by more than 6% as of publication time.

Except for momentary peaks, Bitcoin has generally been trading under $20,000 since late August. Bitcoin was trading at $20,298 and ether at $1,495 at 3 pm ET.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

Traditional markets climbed during Tuesday's trade, with the S&P 500 up 1.38%, Nasdaq up 1.99% and Dow Index up 0.88%.

Crypto stocks were also buoyed by today's market performance. Coinbase shares were trading at around $74.30.

Coinbase Gobal by TradingView