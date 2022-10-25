Bitcoin climbs above $20,000, Coinbase shares soar more than 12% as financial markets rally

Bitcoin climbed above $20,000 for the first time since Oct. 6 as Coinbase shares climbed over 12%.
Ether also rose past $1,500, along with TradingView's crypto total market cap index, which was up by more than 6% as of publication time.
Except for momentary peaks, Bitcoin has generally been trading under $20,000 since late August. Bitcoin was trading at $20,298 and ether at $1,495 at 3 pm ET.
Traditional markets climbed during Tuesday's trade, with the S&P 500 up 1.38%, Nasdaq up 1.99% and Dow Index up 0.88%.
Crypto stocks were also buoyed by today's market performance. Coinbase shares were trading at around $74.30.
