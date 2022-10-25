Markets • October 25, 2022, 3:07PM EDT

Bitcoin climbs above $20,000, Coinbase shares soar more than 12% as financial markets rally

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum’s value shot up on Tuesday, along with the crypto market in general.
  • Coinbase shares are up by 12% as of press time.

Bitcoin climbed above $20,000 for the first time since Oct. 6 as Coinbase shares climbed over 12%.

Ether also rose past $1,500, along with TradingView's crypto total market cap index, which was up by more than 6% as of publication time.

Except for momentary peaks, Bitcoin has generally been trading under $20,000 since late August. Bitcoin was trading at $20,298 and ether at $1,495 at 3 pm ET.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

Traditional markets climbed during Tuesday's trade, with the S&P 500 up 1.38%, Nasdaq up 1.99% and Dow Index up 0.88%.

Crypto stocks were also buoyed by today's market performance. Coinbase shares were trading at around $74.30.

Coinbase Gobal by TradingView


