Compass Mining inks 27-megawatt hosting deal with Aspen Creek Digital

Compass Mining signed a hosting deal to house around 9,000 of its bitcoin mining machines with data center developer Aspen Creek Digital Corporation.

The company will get 27 megawatts of power capacity out of Aspen Creek's 30-megawatts site, located behind the meter, drawing power from a solar farm in Texas.

Compass Mining hosts machines from individual clients in facilities across the US and Canada. The company said that it would start deploying machines, including S19 XPs and S19j Pros, to this site starting in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“ACDC’s pairing of cost effective, renewable energy with mining operational excellence is difficult to find in today’s current market," said Compass co-founder and co-CEO Thomas Heller in a statement.

Just recently Compass saw one of its other hosting partners shut down two sites in Georgia (responsible for 15 megawatts of capacity) due to skyrocketing power costs.

In recent months, the company has tackled a lawsuit, layoffs and the resignation of its CEO and CFO. It also sued one of its other hosting providers, located in Maine, in an effort to recover its miners after claims of missed payments. A judge eventually granted Compass access to the machines, which the miner claimed had been held "hostage."

Aspen Creek Digital Corporation's first site was a 6-megawatt high-performance computing cluster (HPCC) in Colorado. It plans to open a third 150 megawatts site (another HPCC) to become operational in mid-2024.