Binance's CZ says he's building, not fighting amid FTX tensions

Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said he's surprised by reactions to the weekend announcement that his firm would start selling off holdings of FTX's FTT token.



"Little did I know it was going to be 'the straw that broke the camel’s back,'' he wrote on Twitter. "The fact that it sparked such levels of 'discussions' was surprising."



With tensions between Binance and FTX simmering, CZ said he's focused on "building, not fighting."

"Funny memes, media & some people tried to color this as a `fight,'" he wrote. "Sorry to disappoint."



FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has said his exchange is "fine," with a competitor "trying to go after us with false rumors."

The price of FTX's native token FTT showed some signs of resilience, trading in the green earlier Monday before declining .7% to $22.11 at 4:20 pm EST, according to TradingView.