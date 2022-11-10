FTX's demise part 2 with Wintermute's Evgeny Gaevoy and CryptoQuant's Ki Young Ju

Episode 110 of Season 4 of The Scoop was recorded live with The Block's Frank Chaparro, Wintermute Founder and CEO Evgeny Gaevoy, and CryptoQuant Co-founder and CEO Ki Jung Ju.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. Email feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]

In part one of The Scoop’s coverage of the on-going controversy surrounding FTX and Alameda, Framework Venture co-founder Vance Spence suggested that FTX must have a very large hole in their balance sheet to be forced to turn to their biggest competitor for a buyout.

We now know that FTX likely has upwards of an $8 billion hole in its balance sheet, which CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is attempting to fill through fundraising efforts.

In part two of this breaking news episode of The Scoop, Evgeny Gaevoy, Founder and CEO of crypto market-making firm Wintermute, and Ki Jung Ju, Co-Founder and CEO of crypto data provider CryptoQuant, examine FTX's demise with Framework Ventures Co-founder Vance Spencer. They discuss the relationship between FTX and Alameda, as well as what comes next for the crypto industry when the dust finally settles.

According to Ju, whose company CryptoQuant specializes in analyzing on-chain data, there have been many substantial transfers between FTX and Alameda:

“Digging into their wallets, FTX and Alameda's wallets, and there are many significant flows between those entities… I think there are many untransparent or shady deals between FTX and Alameda…”

While the full extent of the relationship between FTX and Alameda remains unknown for now, Gaevoy also says that the connection between the two companies was improper:

“It turned out that there was this massive moral hazard — there were way more connection points than should have been morally possible, and it ended with a spectacular, spectacular blowup.”

This episode is brought to you by our sponsors Tron, Ledn

About Tron

TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. | TRONDAO | Twitter | Discord |



About Ledn

Ledn was founded on the unshakeable conviction that digital assets have the power to democratize access to the global economy. We help you to experience the real life benefits of your Bitcoin without having to sell it. Start a savings account, take out a loan, or double your Bitcoin. For more information visit Ledn.io