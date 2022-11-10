FTX US employees attempt to sell assets in CEO’s absence: Bloomberg

Employees working for the U.S. arm of FTX's cryptocurrency exchange business are trying to sell company assets, in some cases without CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's “participation,” according to Bloomberg News, which cited two people familiar with the matter.



Pitched assets including stock-clearing platform Embed and the naming rights to an arena in Miami, the report said.



While FTX has descended into chaos in recent days after a failed takeover by rival Binance, the embattled crypto CEO has stressed that the American branch of FTX is separate from the global brand and in good financial health.



"FTX US, the US based exchange that accepts Americans, was not financially impacted by this shitshow. It's 100% liquid. Every user could fully withdraw (modulo gas fees etc). Updates on its future coming," Bankman-Fried wrote in a thread Thursday.

