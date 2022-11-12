CZ vows to be 'more vocal' about competition following FTX collapse

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says he will be loosening up his "policy to not comment on competitors (we call industry peers) publicly" following the collapse of FTX.

"Going forward, I will break this policy a bit and be more vocal about issues I see in the industry," he continued.



Zhao made his comments in a Twitter thread in which he pointed to tweets he'd made in July critical of FTX's outstanding loans.



The thread is in many ways a victory lap for Zhao, whose feud with FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried weeks ago initially set off the chain of events that led to FTX's high-profile collapse this past week. While denying he masterminded the collapse, Zhao nearly acquired the rival exchange as it was happening.



Zhao has also not exactly shied away from controversy.