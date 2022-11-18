Integrated advertising coming to Decentral Games' ICE Poker: Exclusive

Metaverse builders and advertising platform LandVault will partner with Decentral Games to introduce integrated advertising into its flagship poker game.

LandVault will use ICE Poker to display ads while maintaining the immersive nature of a virtual world. Think billboards on display in a mall but in the metaverse.

The game, is one of metaverse platform Decentraland's most popular venues. It hosted an average of 7,800 daily active users (DAUs) in Q2 2022, according to Messari. ICE Poker is free-to-play, but the company mints wearables that are required to access the game, which earned it around $18.5 million in Q2 alone.

LandVault underwent a rebrand in June following a merger between advertising platform Admix and metaverse builders LandVault. Admix’s CEO and founder Sam Huber took over the new entity, which adopted the latter company’s name.

The company said it has built over 100 million square feet of metaverse real estate, mostly in the Sandbox and Decentraland. It’s worked with brands like Mastercard and Heineken on web3 projects, as well as web3-native brands like World of Women and Mutant Ape Yacht Club.