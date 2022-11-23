Inside Aptos — the $1.9 billion blockchain born out of the shuttered Libra project

Episode 116 of Season 4 of The Scoop was recorded live with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Kevin Peng, and Aptos Co-Founders Avery Ching and Mohammed Shaikh.

Aptos, a new Layer 1 blockchain originating from the Facebook blockchain initiative Libra (later renamed 'Diem'), recently launched its mainnet.

The architecture behind Aptos was designed to serve millions of people at scale and uses the Move programming language originally intended for Libra.

In this episode of The Scoop, Aptos Co-Founders Mohammed Shaikh and Avery Ching explain why they believe Aptos empowers developers to build faster, more secure applications, and why applications built on Aptos will help onboard millions of users into web3.

According to Ching, experiences built on Aptos will look and feel more like what users are accustomed to on existing Web2 platforms:

“When we think about what's going to onboard people into web3 from web2, one thing that people are used to in web2 is extremely good latency for their products … being able to see those same kinds of experiences in web3 through the Aptos network is something that will be very powerful.”

In addition to user experience, the Move language offers developers a Rust-based alternative to Solana — something some teams who were developing on Solana are currently exploring.

While vulnerabilities in smart contracts have cost DeFi projects billions of dollars, the Aptos co-founders claim the Move language allows for fewer vulnerabilities. As Shaikh explains,

“Making sure that engineers or product managers who are excited about a use case aren't thwarted by having to deal with smart contract complexity and worry about auditability — that’s really meaningful to us.”

During this episode, Chaparro, Ching, and Shaikh also discuss:

Where Aptos fits into the multichain world

How Aptos’ was designed with upgradeability in mind

Why protocols need to consider customer acquisition cost

