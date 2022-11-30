ZkSync is integrating with RNS.ID to enable on-chain IDs and better data security

Ethereum scaling platform zkSync is integrating with the digital identification protocol RNS.ID to enable on-chain government IDs and new use cases that require personal data.

RNS.ID is a platform for building decentralized applications. More specifically, it enables developers to build secure applications that use personal data, such as a home address. It could increase the use cases of decentralized applications, a long-term goal of zkSync and the broader crypto space.

RNS.ID was deployed on Ethereum and is moving to zkSync because of its cheaper transaction costs, decentralization and security. It’s the first working on-chain application for government IDs using zero-knowledge proofs, a new technology for scaling and privacy. For example, anyone can use RNS.ID to prove to an exchange they live in a legally compliant country, but without giving control of their personal data.

Leading crypto exchanges — such as Binance, Coinbase, and Bybit — already support IDs issued by RNS.ID. It can be used for Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, which traditionally rely on one entity to manage private data, representing a security threat.

Anyone in the world can use RNS.ID to obtain an ID with its current partner – the Republic of Palau. This partnership is the first of its kind and allows anyone to obtain a legal government ID in the sovereign country. About 95,000 users from 81 different countries have used RNS.ID to become digital residents of Palau.

“Collaborating with zkSync raises awareness of the most promising Digital ID platform,” said Cryptic Labs CEO Bril Wing. Cryptic Labs is the parent company of RNS.ID.