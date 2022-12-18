Trump's NFT collection swings up and down over the weekend

The floor price for Donald Trump's NFT collection went up and down during its first weekend. The former president's collection sold out hours after its release on Thursday.

The so-called digital trading card collection peaked at 0.839 ETH late Saturday afternoon and has since gone back down to 0.295 ETH, data from OpenSea shows.

Total volume has hit 5,824 ETH as of Sunday afternoon, with a total of 21,479 sales.

The highest-selling NFT on OpenSea went for 37 ETH — or about $41,000 at current prices — on Saturday. The black and white image is a depiction of Trump dressed in a tuxedo standing in front of a staircase.

The collection was announced with an initial mint price of $99 per card and sweepstake prizes including a one-on-one meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago and hand-signed memorabilia. It also guaranteed those who bought 45 NFTs a ticket to a gala dinner with Trump in South Florida.



Trump and the collection were spoofed in the opening segment of NBC's "Saturday Night Live."