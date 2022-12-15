'Only $99!': Former US president Donald Trump unveils NFT trading card collection

Donald Trump, the former U.S. president long-known for releasing branded products, has added another to the list: an NFT collection.

The so-called Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection was unveiled on Trump's Truth Social account.

"Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!" Trump wrote.

The cards are selling for "only $99!" apiece, according to the collection's website. A sweepstakes associated with the collection launch offers prizes like a 1-on-1 Zoom call or one hour of golf with Trump.

The collection will be minted on the Polygon blockchain, with a total of 45,000 NFTs created in the "initial" run of the collection, per the site.

Trump's announcement follows the unveiling of his 2024 presidential election campaign. Trump, who served as U.S. president between 2017 and 2021, failed in his 2020 reelection bid and falsely claimed the election was stolen. The former U.S. president faces a potentially steep climb to once again secure the Republican Party presidential nomination, based on recent polling and his party's mixed performance in the 2022 midterm elections.