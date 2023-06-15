<p>Amy Wu, who once served as the head of FTX's venture arm, has taken on a <a href="https://menlovc.com/perspective/menlo-ventures-doubles-down-on-consumer-investing-with-new-partner-amy-wu/">new role</a> at Menlo Ventures.</p>\r\n<p>Axios <a href="https://www.axios.com/2023/06/15/amy-wu-ftx-menlo-ventures">first reported</a> the hire Thursday morning. The outlet said that Wu will work in New York focusing on consumer-centric startups. She said <a href="https://twitter.com/amytongwu/status/1669343388418846725">on Twitter</a> that she'd lead investments in consumer and gaming.</p>\r\n<p>"Hit me up on DMs if you’re building in consumer and gaming (web 2 or web3!)," she wrote. </p>\r\n<h2>Wu's previous experience before Menlo</h2>\r\n<p>Wu, who previously worked as a partner at VC firm Lightspeed, took on the FTX Ventures role in January 2022, when the now-failed crypto exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/130303/ftx-launches-2-billion-venture-fund-hires-lightspeed-exec-to-lead" target="_blank" rel="noopener">launched</a> a $2 billion startup investment fund. She <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/186084/ftx-ventures-head-amy-wu-resigns-the-information" target="_blank" rel="noopener">resigned</a> from FTX Ventures as the exchange entered bankruptcy last November, as The Information previously reported. </p>\r\n<p>Wu spoke about her FTX Ventures experience in an interview with Axios, saying that "it was really difficult; I was there for a short period of time — it was 10 months and it felt like 10 years. I found out about what happened on Twitter, along with most of the employees."</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>