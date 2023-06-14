<p>The U.S. Federal Reserve held its federal funds interest rate at 5.25%, following an extended period of consecutive rate hikes.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin's price gyrated in the aftermath of the <a href="https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/monetary20230614a.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">announcement</a>, dropping back below $26,000 after temporarily exceeding that value, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/chart/2ffUG7Za/?symbol=COINBASE%3ABTCUSD" target="_blank" rel="noopener">TradingView</a> data. Bitcoin is currently trading at around $25,904.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_234735"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 1710px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-234735 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/BTCUSD_2023-06-14_14-09-22.png" alt="" width="1700" height="1002" /><p class="wp-caption-text">BTCUSD Chart via TradingView</p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>The top cryptocurrency by market capitalization has largely traded in a narrow range and is down about 0.1% today.</p>\r\n<p>"Inflation remains elevated," the Federal Reserve said in a statement. "The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective."</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>