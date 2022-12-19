Bitcoin, ether lower; Binance's BNB up after deal to acquire Voyager assets

Crypto prices started off the week mixed, with bitcoin and ether down less than 1% and fluctuating around $16,600 and $1,170, respectively.
Traditional markets were also slightly lower, with the S&P 500 off 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.5%.
Binance's BNB token was up 0.2% in the past 24 hours. Earlier today it agreed to buy bankrupt crypto lender Voyager's assets and the remaining 40% stake in Indonesian exchange Tokocrypto that it didn't already own.
Coinbase was down about 5%, while shares of Silvergate were trading lower by 3.8%. MicroStrategy slipped 0.9%.
Also making headlines on Monday, Grayscale said it is looking at ways to return up to 20% of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's capital to shareholders in case in case it fails to turn the product into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Grayscale's GBTC was trading at 48.7% discount on Friday, according to the most recent data from The Block's data dashboard.
Former President Donald Trump's new NFT collection, which was launched last week with a $99 price tag, had a floor price at around 0.2593 ETH — or about $290 — on Monday morning. It hit a peak of 0.839 ETH late Saturday afternoon. The total volume has hit 6,492 ETH.
